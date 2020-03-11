Keep your umbrella in sight…

Another passing system last night…

After light rain and a little light snow Wednesday brought a few peeks of sunshine. Highs reached into the 40s, and that was a few degrees above average. Another weather system comes at us on Thursday.

A storm is gathering…

Thursday will bring more rain. A cold front is moving toward the region and rain will become likely for Thursday. There is a slight chance late tonight, but the lion’s share will be Thursday. Amounts could get to between 0.25” and 0.50”, and there is a chance for some thunder and lightning.

Colder weather awaits…

The incoming storm system will not only produce rain, but it will drag colder air in for Friday and Saturday. Highs will drop into the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden