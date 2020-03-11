Lady Raiders head to state for the first time since 1998

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Arcadia High School Girls Basketball team will play their first WIAA Girls State Basketball tournament in 22 years on Thursday at 1:35 p.m.

The small-town team's community rallied behind the Lady Raiders for a pep rally send-off on Wednesday morning.

"They're going to get there, they're going to get there, we're going to get there," Parent Stacy Suchla said. "And you can't say enough good things about the whole team and the coaches."

The Lady Raiders play Division 3 top-seeded and undefeated Platteville at Resch Center in Green Bay.

WXOW will carry the games on-air and online. You can also watch on the Magic of March app. Here''s the schedule of games.