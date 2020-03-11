Local leaders speak out about preventing election interference

La Crosse, Wis (WXOW) - As we edge closer to the next presidential election, concerns over fake news and election interference are once again at the forefront of discussion. While there has been some progress since the 2016 election season, local leaders say there is still much more to be done to prevent the issue.

LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is calling for increased regulation of fake and false information on social media.

The group claims that disinformation continues to be an issue likely to impact campaigns this year.

Both Wisconsin and Minnesota law prohibits false election advertising, as do many other states, but the group claims these laws are often difficult to enforce.

While the group believes there is a lot that can be one to strengthen current laws, they also say there are ways for everyone to prevent falling for false information on social media.

"First of all you don't have to like and share anything. If you realize that when you do that you're giving your data and allowing that data to be used, then you should be much more selective about the things you like and share. Particularly if they're controversial issues that may be coming from a false source. Their intent is to divide Americans. I choose not to like and share those rather than contribute to that process," said Lee Rasch, Executive Director, LeaderEthics-Wisconsin.

Rasch also highlighted the emergence of deep fake videos, which he said have the ability to damage someone's reputation and alter the outcome of an election.

LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a non-profit group that promotes ethical leadership among elected officials.