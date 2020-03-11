Mayo Clinic suspends most employee travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic is taking steps to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Effective immediately, Mayo is suspending all non-essential business travel until the end of April. This includes travel to the Jacksonville and Phoenix campuses, according to Mayo Clinic.

Mayo said employees will be allowed to travel between Midwest locations using their personal vehicles.

Mayo is also asking employees to stop having large meetings and conferences, both on and off campus.

The goal is to prevent any transmission of the virus and keep Mayo's campuses safe for patients and staff.

Mayo said it's preparing for a pandemic and the possibility of taking care of multiple coronavirus patients. That includes making sure there's enough space, staff and supplies ready.

There are three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota, including one patient who is in critical condition.

