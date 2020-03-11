Mel-Min Girls Basketball headed to State

MELROSE-MINDORO, Wis. (WXOW) - On Wednesday, anyone driving into the towns of Melrose or Mindoro could see the signs showing support for their high school athletes.

On Wednesday, a pep rally was held for the gymnastics and wrestling teams, but also for the girl's basketball players.

The team is headed to Green Bay to compete for the title of state champions in Division 4.

Player Emily Herzberg said the whole team has been on a journey, and wouldn't have made it to the state tournament if it weren't for strong teamwork and school support.

"It is exhilarating to be able to end your career at the Resch Center with my teammates," Herzberg said. "Playing at the Resch Center is something we've always dreamed about, so regardless if we win or not, this year is pretty special for all of us."

Calette Locking said Melrose and Mindoro are, but the hearts of those who live in the town are big.

"What I love about our school is how much support we have," Locking said. "The Mel-Min community and our school are and supportive. It means so much to us."

Parents of the players said the whole team is close.

"We're super excited, we can't believe how far the team has come since they started this years ago," said Dana Wheller, parent of one of the players on the team.

"The group of girls are all like family. They talk to each other every day. They're like sisters," said Mike Ramsey, another parent who has a daughter on the team.

Principal Rick Dobbs said the girls have become leaders at their school.

"They're incredible competitors. I know they're going to perform great on the court on Thursday." Dobbs said, "The girls are wonderful role models for so many kids."

Mesa Byom, a Mel-Min Girls Basketball player, said she and her teammates believe basketball is more than a sport.

"We're all best friends. I love playing with my teammates," Byom said. "I'm going to miss playing basketball with my friends so much. That's probably my favorite thing."

Mel-Min will take on Mischicot on Thursday night around 8:00 PM.

WXOW will carry the games on-air and online. You can also watch on the Magic of March app. Here''s the schedule of games.