Only staff, limited family at NCAA Tourney games

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Emmert says he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

The decision comes after the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.

Emmert also says the NCAA is looking into moving the men's Final Four from Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena.

The tournaments begin next week.