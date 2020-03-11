‘Patient took all the proper steps,’ how to reduce coronavirus exposure

MADISON (WKOW) - The second patient who tested positive for the coronavirus in Dane County Tuesday took all the right steps to reduce the risk of exposure to others according to staff at SSM Health.

Over the weekend a Dane County resident was exposed while traveling in the United States, making it the second person who tested positive for the virus in Dane County. Another Wisconsin case was announced Monday in Pierce County.

SSM Health staff said the patient called in advance after experiencing symptoms which they are praising as it can help reduce the risk to staff, other patients and the public.

“This patient took all the proper steps,” said Mark Thompson, SSM Health Dean Medical Group President. “After returning and having symptoms (they) made a call and asked the right questions and we were able to meet them at our site of care outside of the building.”

SSM said they directed the patient to the nearest Dean Medical Group urgent care location where staff met them with proper protection gear outside the facility. Employees then escorted the patient through an isolated entrance into a room for testing and care.

SSM Health felt they were well prepared with their procedures in place to isolate and test the individual.

“The planning with the patient and the team and the outcome so far, it's been perfect,” said Thompson.

The patient's test results came back fairly quickly because they were tested in Madison at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. SSM Health said the patient was tested over the weekend and they had results on March 9.

As for employees who helped treat the patient, SSM Health said they are being monitored but won’t be tested unless they start to experience symptoms.

“We're going to watch and monitor them and our clinical operators will work to make sure that none of these employees develop symptoms,” said Thompson.

If you are experiencing any symptoms such as a fever, cough, and shortness of breath health professionals urge you to call first instead of driving to the closest hospital or urgent care.

