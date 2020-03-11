Supreme Court upholds Winona County’s silica sand mining ban

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld Winona County's ban on the mining and processing of silica sand, which is used in the oil and gas industry for hydraulic fracturing.

The high court affirmed a 2018 ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which rejected a challenge to the county's 2016 ban filed by Minnesota Sands LLC.

The company argued that the ban was unconstitutional. But the Supreme Court agreed 4-3 that Winona County's ordinance meets the constitutional tests.

The southeastern Minnesota county imposed the ban out of concerns about the environmental and health impacts of silica mining and processing.