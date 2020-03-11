TE Graham references ‘next opportunity’ amid release report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Tight end Jimmy Graham has tweeted out a reference to his "next opportunity" amid a report that the Green Bay Packers plan to release him.

ESPN has reported that the Packers will release the five-time Pro Bowl selection Thursday. Graham tweeted that the last two years have created "a lot of memories, friendships and humbling moments that I will carry with me into the next opportunity."

The 33-year-old Graham caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season.

He signed with Green Bay after catching 10 touchdown passes for Seattle in 2017.