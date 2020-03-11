The active and mild patterns extends a couple more days

Wet roads…

Overnight rain and snow pushed across the region and has already dissipated, which will make for a wet start. Much of the snow accumulation occurred on grassy and elevated spots. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s will melt much of the snow that accumulated. Before we get to the afternoon with areas of sunshine, patchy fog is developing. Fog could last through mid-morning until the clouds break apart and start to warm the surface.

One more round…

Starting early Thursday there will be more rain showers. These showers will arrive as early as the morning commute. Yet, this time around the precipitation type will hold to rain. The rain, for the most part, will remain light. But with rainfall lasting through the early afternoon another quarter of an inch is possible. This rainfall will add to the already saturated and frozen ground. This means water will run straight to the rivers and cause the rivers to rise.

Clearing and seasonal…

Once the rainfall dissipates the winds will pick up. It will be a breezy evening commute into Friday with clearing skies. The breezy conditions will bring in the colder weather heading into the weekend. Yet, highs will still range in the lower 40s which about average. There will be more sunshine around Friday before the weekend will trend to stay dry but cloudier.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett