Transportation grant helps repair aging bridges in La Crosse County

Town of Barre, WI (WXOW) --- La Crosse County will be getting more than $300,000 to replace old bridges. It's part of $75 million in transportation grants allotted by the state.

1,600 applicants applied for grants. Selections were made on need and urgency. Three bridges in the towns of Barre and Farmington were selected.

Craig Thompson, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, says the bridges were built in 1971 and unable to withstand heavy machinery used by farmers and area businesses. This typically means an eleven-mile detour on other roads that eventually get damaged too.

"This is going to be an incredible boost to the economy and it was a really innovative program by La Crosse County. Rather than replacing these bridges, they're doing bridge strengthening on each of them which allows us to stretch the dollars further and be able to get these three bridges done and they'll be no weight restrictions on them anymore," said Thompson.

Statewide --- 84 towns, 34 cities, and villages and 34 counties are receiving funding for road projects.

Governor Tony Evers announced $75 million in local transportation grants from Multimodal Local Supplement or MLS.