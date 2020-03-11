UW-Madison suspending face-to-face instruction through at least April 10 because of coronavirus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced on Wednesday that UW-Madison is suspending face-to-face instruction through at least April 10 due to coronavirus. That order goes in effect once Spring break begins on March 16.

Alternate delivery of classes will begin on March 23 and continue at least through Friday, April 10. A decision on when and whether in-person instruction will resume will be shared in early April. Students will receive additional information about this transition in the next few days.

Blank says this decision is to help mitigate the effects of the disease on the campus population, in consultation with local, state and federal partners.

Students who live in the residence halls are being asked to pack up their belongings when they leave for Spring break and not return to residence halls until at least April 10. Blank added that she understands that some students may be unable to return to their permanent residence because they can't return home and will need to stay in their residence halls.

"For instance, some international students will not be able to return home at this time. Some students may be unable to access online classes in their home location; some may need to stay in Madison for other reasons. University Housing will provide additional guidance to students. Residence halls will remain available to these students where necessary, but we expect the majority of dorm residents to return home, leaving the residence halls much emptier and making it easier for remaining students to maintain social distance," said Blank in message shared to students, staff and faculty.

Campus will remain open and all faculty and staff will continue their regular work schedules unless advised not to by their supervisor, dean or director.

The message sent by Blank also mentions that all campus events of more than 50 people are canceled through at least April 10. The message didn't specify if that includes sporting events.