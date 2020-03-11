UWL cancels classes after spring break, will shift to online classes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UW-La Crosse will hold a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss their COVID-19 response. Watch it here.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is canceling classes after spring break as a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The university has created a COVID-19 response page on their website. It says that the week of March 23-27 there won't be any classes on campus.

After that, through April 10, all classes will be online.

The university said that in-person classes may resume on Monday, April 13. A decision by the university will be announced by April 6.

They also said that any university-related out-of-state travel is suspended until April 13. Staff and students can still travel in-state, but the university said it is not required.

Chancellor Joe Gow had comments on the page. He said, in part, "UWL recognizes we play an important role in helping to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 to the region. We acknowledge that this travel suspension will cause disruptions. The university’s leadership team and I have made this decision after extensive deliberation and consultation and believe it is the best interest of our community."