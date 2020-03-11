UWL student athletes speak out against travel ban

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse met early this morning to speak out against a travel ban put on by the university.

Both men and women's track and field teams will be unable to compete in the NCAA Track and Field Championships being held in Winston Salem, North Carolina this week.

The travel ban has been placed due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

Athletes from UWL's gymnastics and wrestling teams, members of which are also supposed to compete at national tournaments, also joined in gathering outside of the Student Affairs Office in Graff Main Hall on campus.

The students say they are disappointed they will be unable to compete after a season of hard work.

"We have worked so hard all season for this," Emma Platzbecker, a senior on the women's track and field team said. "This is the highlight of our season and the fact that we can't compete for our team is just really frustrating."

The students are now planning a protest on campus later this morning.

We have yet to hear from school officials on the matter.