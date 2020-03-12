Another day, another rain event; Breezy to follow

Rainy day…

Overnight a low pressure system has ejected out of Canada. It will move across Minnesota and Wisconsin causing a gloomy and rainy start to the day. Showers could arrive as early as the morning commute. Then rain showers will remain light through the early afternoon. Precipitation should remain rainfall as accumulations will be up to half an inch. During the rainfall, temperatures will climb through the 40s before the cold front. Then the weather pattern will switch.



Increasing winds...

Rain showers will taper off and the winds will increase with the passing of the cold front. Winds could gust to 30 mph and will last through the early parts of Friday. The breezy conditions will usher in quick clearing behind the rainfall. Peeks of sunshine will be possible before sunset tonight. But, the majority of the sunshine will be around tomorrow. Yet, it will not be as warm.



Dry and cooler weekend…

Behind the low pressure, the cold air will filter in. This will allow for the weekend to feel cooler but it will be seasonal for this time of the year. There is a larger storm system developing Saturday but it has trended to stay south of our region. This will keep our weekend forecast dry, with more cloud cover at times

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett