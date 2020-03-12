Aquinas downs Crandon

WATCH: WIAA Post-Game news conference The team talks about their game Posted by WXOW on Thursday, March 12, 2020 Aquinas' post game news conference.



GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds' quest for another gold ball moved one step closer Thursday night.

Led by star Lexi Donarski, the Blugolds downed fourth-seeded Crandon 73-42.

Both teams got off to a slow start, but Aquinas quickly got on track and jumped out to a 34-18 lead with about 5:20 left in the first half.

A Cardinal run cut the lead to ten, but the Blugolds finished the half with a short run to increase the lead to 41-25.

The Blugolds came out cold in the second half before a late surge put the game out of reach for the Cardinals. Part of the reason was a hot hand from behind the three-point line for Taylor Theusch. She was 7-11 and ended the night with 23 points.

Donarski had 12 in the first half. She finished with 23 for the night. She got hot late in the game with 7 points to help stretch the Aquinas lead.

The Cardinals were led by Tabitha Renkas with 12.

The Blugolds take on the winner of the Melrose-Mindoro vs. Mishicot game.

It sets up a repeat of last year's championship game if the Mustangs down the Indians.

We'll have highlights and postgame interviews with the Blugolds coming up on the 10 p.m. Report.