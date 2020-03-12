 Skip to Content

Aquinas downs Crandon

lexi1
Lexi Donarski brings the ball up the court.
aquinas 2
Aquinas fan 1
aquinas fans 2
aquinas tip off
coach donarski
contested rebound
lexi shooting
rebound
theusch shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds' quest for another gold ball moved one step closer Thursday night.

Led by star Lexi Donarski, the Blugolds downed fourth-seeded Crandon 73-42.

Both teams got off to a slow start, but Aquinas quickly got on track and jumped out to a 34-18 lead with about 5:20 left in the first half.

A Cardinal run cut the lead to ten, but the Blugolds finished the half with a short run to increase the lead to 41-25.

The Blugolds came out cold in the second half before a late surge put the game out of reach for the Cardinals. Part of the reason was a hot hand from behind the three-point line for Taylor Theusch. She was 7-11 and ended the night with 23 points.

Donarski had 12 in the first half. She finished with 23 for the night. She got hot late in the game with 7 points to help stretch the Aquinas lead.

The Cardinals were led by Tabitha Renkas with 12.

The Blugolds take on the winner of the Melrose-Mindoro vs. Mishicot game.

It sets up a repeat of last year's championship game if the Mustangs down the Indians.

We'll have highlights and postgame interviews with the Blugolds coming up on the 10 p.m. Report.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

