Arcadia makes history but falls short in game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - None of the players for the Arcadia Raiders was even born the last time the girl's basketball team went to state in 1998.

But they were aware of that history as they took the court at the Resch Center in Green Bay Thursday afternoon.

They were out to write some history of their own.

Taking on #1 seed Platteville, the #4 seed Raiders played a close game throughout. While Arcadia led for a large portion of the first half, a run by Platteville gave the Hillmen a 21-19 halftime lead.

In the second half, both teams went through scoring droughts. Platteville started pulling away with about ten minutes left in the game. A drive by Linzy Sendelbach with 6:28 left in the half cut the lead to 37-36 for the Hillmen, but the Raiders couldn't come up with some defensive stops to keep them in it. Platteville pulled out to a 45-38 lead.

Time for another run by Arcadia. Linzy Sendelbach came up with a hoop to cut it to 45-42 with 2:33 left to play, but the team was unable to pull any closer despite opportunities.

The final score was Platteville 48, Arcadia 45.

For Arcadia, they were led by Ellie Hoesley with 15 and Sendelbach with 14.

Platteville's high scorer was Sami Martin with 17. Becca Hoyer had 10.

The Hillmen face the winner of the Wrightstown vs. Lake Mills game in Saturday's Division 3 Final.