Bangor Varsity Basketball heading to state despite Coronavirus

Bangor, Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday morning the Bangor Varsity Basketball team hit the road to Green Bay. They'll play in the WIAA Girls Basketball State Championships.

The girls were sent off with a pep rally at Bangor High School. Family, friends and students crowded into the school's gym for the rally, which started at 8:15 a.m.

With the spread of COVID-19 top of mind, the team's coach said they will be taking precautions.

"I'm just excited the WIAA decided to go through with it. Obviously there's a big health scare out there with this. Nothing that we shouldn't be cautious of, but I think with the proper care and caution the games can go on, and I'm glad that they are," said Merlin Jones.

Each player will be allowed to take two parents and two guests to the game. They'll be playing Clear Lake Friday at 11 a.m.

The WIAA limited the number of people to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel.

