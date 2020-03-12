Big 10 Conference Officially Canceled

La Crosse (WXOW): The Big 10 basketball conference team officially announced that the remainder of the conference is canceled, effective immediately.

Conference organizers say that the Big 10 Conference plans to use this time to work with medical experts and institutional leadership to build a plan to move forward regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic, and that the main priority of the conference will continue to be the health and safety of the student athletes, coaches, fans, administrators, and media as the situation continues to develop.