Big changes to the spring flood outlook

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As we emerge into the new spring season, many search for warmer temperatures, but we can't overlook the risk of spring flooding.

The latest spring flood outlook was released by NWS La Crosse, and many things have changed since the early February outlook. What was looking like a high risk for spring flooding, now favors a risk for minor flooding on the Mississippi River. It also favors a near-normal risk on our local tributaries and streams.

Many things contribute to a spring flood forecast. Things hydrologists look for during a high risk involve high soil moisture, deep frost layer, significant snowpack, and how quickly that snow has been melting. The recent warmer temperatures in the Coulee Region gradually melted our snowpack over the last few weeks, which in turn significantly reduced the risk for major flooding on the Mississippi River.

Hydrologist at NWS La Crosse John Wetenkamp says that even though the risk for major flooding decreased, we're still at risk for minor flooding. He also adds that we can't ignore the very saturated soils we have in place, as well as a decently dense snowpack still to the north since that is where most of our water in the Mississippi comes from. A major factor that will control our localized flooding, especially in our local streams, is future precipitation.

"We're sitting here with prime soil conditions, prime river levels for enhanced flooding threat and now the trigger to that would be future precipitation, especially if it's heavy," said Wetenkamp.

Most of the precipitation we see over the course of the next few weeks will likely runoff directly into our local creeks and streams. This is a result of saturated soils, so even though our snowpack is non-existent as of now, other factors come into play.

USGS Hydrologist James Fallon uses a river gauge that to forecast the river height. It communicates spikes in river levels, real-time, as well as the flow rate of each river. "We have about 7,000 to 8,000 gauges nationally, almost all of them are real-time in that they transmit data up to satellite and then simultaneously back to USGS and the NWS," said Fallon. "Every hour there is an update as to what that river level is."

If you live in a flood-prone area, or next to smaller streams and rivers, you might want to look into a service called Water Alert. It could be very useful, especially during flash flooding situations. Water Alert can notify you when there are spikes in the river upstream.

"It could rain in the middle of the night and you might not know it rained upstream but the gauge starts going up and you can get an alert," said Fallon.