ADAMS, WIS. (WXOW) The #2 Blair-Taylor Wildcats boys basketball team defeat #1 Bangor Cardinals by a score of 62-61.

With the win, Blair-Taylor improves to 24-2. Bangor finishes their season 24-2.

Blair Taylor will play #1 Wauzeka-Steuben in the sectional championship on Saturday, March 14th at Onalaska Highschool at 2:00 PM.