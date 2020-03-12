BREAKING: WIAA cancels remaining tournament season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Following an emergency meeting Thursday night, the WIAA announced that they are canceling the remainder of the winter tournament season.

That includes all remaining state and sectional basketball games.

The decision ends the girls basketball tournament after only one day. The boys tournament will not happen. Earlier in the day, UW-Madison said they were not going to host the tournament.

Questions surrounded the status of the tournament in the days leading up to Thursday. The WIAA assured people the games would go on. Then came the announcement Thursday morning that only a limited number of people would be allowed at the tournament games.

This meant that only 88 people for each team were allowed into the Resch Center for games Thursday afternoon and evening.

The move comes as throughout Thursday major professional and college sports leagues postponed or canceled their tournaments in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night, the WIAA issued this statement:

WIAA CANCELS ALL REMAINING STATE TOURNAMENT SERIES EVENTS



STEVENS POINT, Wis. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association determined all remaining games of the State Girls Basketball Tournament, and the boys basketball sectional finals and the State Tournament will be canceled in response to the evolving concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The WIAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals and the communities that have supported them throughout the year.

“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff and all our committees have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”

Earlier today, the WIAA was informed the Kohl Center would not be available for the State Boys Basketball Tournament scheduled for March 19-21. Many professional, collegiate and high school associations have postponed or canceled scheduled events as a result of the pandemic.

Tickets for the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball tournaments will be refunded in full. Please allow staff time to make these refunds and contact the WIAA office only if you do not see a refund to your account within two weeks of the tournament.

Any tickets purchased at school will be refunded by your school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.