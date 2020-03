LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)--- Central and Onalaska squared off for the third time in this boy's basketball season. This time it was win or go home.

Central got out to a hot start and Onalaska wasn't able to make up the ground. The Red Raiders win 55-40.

Johnny Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Terrance Thompson and Devon Feidling had 13.