COVID-19 cases grow to 9 in Minnesota; sports world upended

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota health officials are not recommending schools close as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state grows. But officials are asking schools to reduce the frequency of large gatherings and consider checking temperatures of students, staff, and visitors.

The number of cases in Minnesota rose from five on Wednesday to nine on Thursday. The busiest times of the year in Minnesota sports came to a sudden halt.

The NHL, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball suspended or delayed their seasons, resulting in cancellations of Thursday night's Minnesota Wild game and the home openers for Minnesota United and the Twins.