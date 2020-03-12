Globetrotters to try for World Record at La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The world famous Harlem Globetrotters return to the La Crosse Center on Thursday, March 26 as part of their "Pushing It to the Limit" tour. Team member Flip White stopped by Daybreak to showcase his skill and preview this year's event.

White said fans can expect some of their favorite Globetrotter magic in a rematch with the rival Washington Generals. New this year, a ball handling performance with glow-in-the-dark basketballs will light up the La Crosse Center prior to the game. Fans will also want to stay afterward to meet the team and get pictures during the 5th Quarter event. White also hinted that the team could set a new World Record during their La Crosse visit.

You can get tickets now at the La Crosse Center Box Office. Parents can also enter their children in the WXOW Jr. Globetrotter contest on our website. We'll choose five qualifiers who will receive tickets to the show. One lucky winner will get to sit on the bench with the team during the game. Click here to enter by noon on March 13!