Gundersen Health System begins visitor restrictions at hospitals systemwide

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System has started limiting visitors at its hospitals in La Crosse, and systemwide, in response to the spread of COVID-19. Two visitors will be allowed, per patient, at one time. The visitors must be ages 12 or older.

The health system says the decision was made to keep patients, staff and communities safe.

In addition, Gundersen is sharing these guidelines with potential visitors:

Most importantly, do not visit if you are sick.

· Visitors will be asked if they are feeling well (or other screening questions) before given access

· Visitor badges required during visiting hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The health system is asking people to consider calling patients instead of visiting in person. Gundersen says these new visitor restrictions may change as they continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.