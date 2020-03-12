Kohl Center in Madison will not host WIAA boys tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is not happening in Madison this year.

Thursday afternoon, a release from UW-Madison stated that they are not hosting the tournament set for March 19-21.

It's unclear if the event will move to another venue or be canceled altogether.

According to a UW news release, the decision was made in consultation with local and state public health officials to discourage and limit large gatherings in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation.

Many other sporting events and tournaments across the country have also canceled their events, including the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

"We understand the importance of this tournament - not only for players, but also for coaches, parents, and fans in general. This decision was not taken lightly. However, the health and safety of players, participants, and community is our top priority," the news release read.

