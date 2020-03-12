La Crosse County Health Department speaks out about COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- The La Crosse County Health Department released new information regarding concerns about COVID-19 and travel reporting.

The release stated, "The La Crosse County Health Department seeks to ensure the health and safety of all residents of La Crosse County. Considering the pace of change surrounding the COVID 19 outbreak, Jen Rombalski, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department is advising that organizers of events that attract 250 or more people consider postponing or canceling such events for the next 30 days. Wisconsin does not have community-level spread currently. We hope to minimize the risk of community spread by taking this precaution."

In addition, the department is advising against unnecessary travel. Residents should not travel to states with extensive outbreaks like Washington, New York, and California. Any international travel is highly advised against, especially to countries of concern like China, Iran, South Korea, and Japan. President Trump has already announced restrictions for European travel. Lastly, residents should avoid all cruises.

For additional information please visit the Health Department’s website at www.co.la- crosse.wi.us/health/