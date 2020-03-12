Lady Blugolds head to state basketball tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday morning, the Aquinas girls basketball team left for the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament in Green Bay.

The tradition continued with the girls team getting a big send-off from their fellow Blugolds. Before leaving town, the team members made stops at the elementary schools in the Aquinas Catholic School system. There was plenty of cheering and high fives along with some hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of germs.

Right before they left, the team was informed that a very limited crowd would be allowed at their tournament game.

"They're going to limit the attendance at the venue to 88 [people] per school. That goes to the players' families. We will follow that. We are happy they didn't cancel [the state tournament]," said Aquinas Catholic Schools president Ted Knutson.

The Lady Blugolds (24-1) will take on Crandon (21-4) at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday night. In 2019, Aquinas topped Melrose-Mindoro 65-39 for the Division 4 girls basketball state title.