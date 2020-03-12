Melrose-Mindoro wins OT thriller in Division 4

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Calette Lockington led the Melrose-Mindoro Mustangs back to the WIAA Girls State Championship Saturday with an overtime win over the Mishicot Indians 57-55.

The win sets up a repeat of the Division 4 championship from last year with the Aquinas Blugolds who won earlier Thursday night.

The Mustangs controlled much of the first half, but the Indians didn't go away quietly. They kept close and were down 29-21 at halftime.

They made a run midway through the second half to cut the lead to just one, 39-38. Lockington made a couple of free throws off a foul by Kylie Schmidt to stretch the lead back to three.

The lead changed in Mishicot's favor on a three by Kally Krueger to make it 46-45 Indians with 5:02 left.

Neither team scored again for more than two minutes when Karley Ayotte sunk two free throws to make it 48-45 with 2:45 left.

Lockington then came back at the other end and drained a three to tie it at 48.

It went back and forth, tied at 50 at one point after Jackie Brown made a layup for the Mustangs.

The Indians controlled the ball with 8.8 seconds left on the clock. Out of a timeout, they couldn't get the shot off and sent the game to overtime.

Mishicot scored first with a layup by Desiree Kleiman. Mel-Min's Tegan Frey came back to tie it up at 52 with 1:44 left.

Kylie Schmidt made one of two free throws for a 53-52 lead with 57 seconds remaining.

Mesa Byom hit two from the line to give them a 54-53 lead with 33 seconds left. With 14.8 remaining, Emily Herzberg hit two for a 56-53 lead.

Dakota Krieser quickly scored a layup to cut it to 56-55, but the Indians had to foul on the inbounds pass to Lockington.

She made one of two free throws for a 57-55 lead. Kally Krueger had a good look at the hoop off the inbounds, but it bounced off the rim for a Mustangs win.

Lockington ended the night with 22. Schmidt led the Indians with 24 points and 14 rebounds.