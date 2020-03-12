Middleton company working with NCAA on CBD study

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Middleton company is partnering with the NCAA for a study that will be the first of its kind in the world.

The company is Botanics & Health, Inc. It makes Tru-Releaf, a topical CBD lotion.

During the study, student-athletes from two universities -- UW-Stevens Point and Northern Illinois -- will use the lotion to see how effective it can be as a pain reliever and whether it increases levels of THC or CBD in the body.

"The NCAA is very excited to see results of this. Because they are all looking for ways that athletes can get a better rehab and better pain relief without relying on opiates, or ibuprofens, or NSAIDs," said Botanics & Health CEO Michael Schultz.

Schultz says his company takes a holistic approach. He says they grow their own hemp in Wisconsin, test it here, extract it here and create the lotion in house.

Schultz says the hemp strain they use is vetted by the DEA and FDA

The first phase of the study starts in two weeks. After that, there's a second phase that will involve student-athletes at two different universities.