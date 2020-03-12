Number of Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rises to 8

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that two new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Wisconsin.

Both patients in Dane County had contact with a confirmed case reported earlier this week. Both patients are isolated at home.

That brings the total to eight confirmed cases in Wisconsin. One person, who was the original case, has fully recovered.

On Wednesday, March 11, state health officials confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

One patient is a Waukesha County resident, and the other two are from Fond du Lac County.

These cases come after two Dane County residents and one Pierce County resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The first Dane county case was confirmed on February 5; that person isolated at home and has now recovered after testing negative for COVID-19. The other two cases were announced earlier this week and both individuals are isolated at their homes.