Siblings inspired by the youngest’s work ethic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Arcadia Girls High School basketball player Ellie Hoesley's siblings were inspired by her work ethic at and leading up to the 2020 WIAA State Tournament.

Both Hanna and Hans Hoesley played high school basketball for Arcadia previously, but neither made it to the state competition in Green Bay.

"This is a dream of hers since she was little so it's just amazing for her and her teammates to be here and experience this," Hanna Hoesley says. "She has faced a lot more but she has taken it in such a positive stride that she's a role model for me so I'm so happy she's here and at this moment."

Ellie is living with type one diabetes and manages her sugar levels while also helping her team get to state--Arcadia's first venture to Green Bay since 1998.

"It's just very inspiring to see how all of her hard work came together," brother Hans Hoesley said. "She doesn't let that get the best of her and she just works hard to overcome it."