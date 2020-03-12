Spring Freedom Honor Flight postponed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- Organizers from Freedom Honor Flight announced Thursday that they plan to postpone the upcoming spring flight (May 9) due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

The flight would have been the organization's 25th flight to Washington D.C. Organizers made the call based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory regarding COVID-19 illness-related risks.

The Freedom Honor Flight generally caters to older veterans, and many have medical conditions. In a press release, the organization stated they do not want to put attendees at risk.

Veterans who would have been selected for the May 9 flight will be rescheduled for the next flight.