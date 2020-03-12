Turning colder and windy…

A storm is gathering…

Thursday brought more rain. About a half inch has fallen, with no major issues during the day. Highs were in the 40s to lower 50s. There is a slight chance of light rain and snow this evening, but winds will be the biggest problem tonight. The northwesterly winds will gust up to nearly 40 mph.

Colder weather awaits…

The incoming storm system is not only producing rain, but it will drag colder air in for Friday and Saturday. Highs will drop into the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Slightly warmer next week…

Highs will rebound into the middle to upper 40s from time to time. The next stronger weather system may develop later in the week.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden