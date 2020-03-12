Viterbo to suspend face-to-face classes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University will cancel all traditional face-to-face classes beginning on March 16.

Viterbo's president Glena Temple made that announcement on Thursday following recommendations by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Traditional face to face classes are suspended from March 16–20, and will begin Monday, March 23 in an online format through April 8. (April 9–13 is Easter break for students). School officials will re-evaluate the situation in early April about resuming face to face classes on April 14. Students have been emailed with specific academic information.

Second half bachelor completion online courses scheduled to begin Monday, March 16 or other graduate or undergraduate online courses currently underway have not been suspended and will be held as scheduled.

International travel, including study abroad trips, are suspended until May 31.

Athletic events, competitions and practices are suspended beginning immediately (with the exception of those teams currently finishing their spring break travel) through April 8. The remainder of the season will be evaluated at a later date.

All Fine Arts Center events are cancelled from March 16–April 8.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse.