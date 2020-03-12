Western women’s basketball team game to have limited access

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The women's basketball team at Western Technical College will be playing their next game to a smaller crowd.

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced on Thursday that the NJCAA Division III Championship quarterfinal between the Western Cavaliers and Hostos Community College will be played with limited access to the public. The tournament will be held at Rock Valley Community College in Rockford, IL. The restrictions are in accordance with local health regulations regarding COVID-19. The event will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, and essential personnel only.