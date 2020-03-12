WIAA restricts attendance at basketball tournaments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA is restricting attendance at high school basketball tournaments in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The guidelines for mass gatherings calls for restriction of public events to 50-250 attendees, depending on the event and venue," says the WIAA. "This pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances that make these decisions and actions prudent and necessary."

Attendance will be limited at the boys basketball tournament in Madison and the girls basketball tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Dates are March 12-14 and March 19-21.

No cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers or on-site sponsors will be allowed.

"The policy limits attendance at the State Tournament to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel. In addition, the boys and girls 3-Point Challenge competitions scheduled for Saturday will be held with participants and one chaperone allowed," reads a statment from the WIAA.

Essential personnel--including officials, scorekeepers, WIAA staff--will be be permitted at the tournament.

A live television broadcast will be available. A limited number of radio stations will be allowed to broadcast.

“The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”