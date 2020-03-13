Jury trial set for Altoona superintendent facing child sex crime charges

Madison (WQOW) -- Daniel Peggs could have a jury of his peers decide his fate.

Peggs, who is still the superintendent of the Altoona School District, is accused of recruiting and maintaining a minor between October 2015 and May 2016 knowing that she was a minor and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act.

The indictment also alleges that in December 2015, Peggs used the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. Specifically, the indictment alleges that Peggs used an iPhone to produce a video of child pornography.

Peggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

On Friday in federal court in Madison, the judge set a date of October 19 for Peggs' jury trial. Attorneys believe it will last between 2-3 days.

If convicted, Peggs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the sex trafficking a minor charge. The production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years.

Peggs is currently under house arrest in Oregon, WI. He is not allowed around minors, including his own children, without permission from U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services and without another adult present. He is also not allowed to use computers or social media.

Altoona school leaders have asked Peggs to resign. As of now, Dr. Ron Walsh is serving as interim superintendent.