Aquinas girls don’t get the chance for 3-peat

GREEN BAY, WIS. (WXOW) - Aquinas was one game away to winning three state championships in a row.

Due to the Coronavirus health threats, that will not happen.

Head Coach, Dave Donarski told the media how devastating canceling the tournament would be.

"You got a whole slew of teams that haven't even played yet. This is the state tournament. With or without fans, this is the pinnacle and they know that and I hope they take that into consideration cause it would be crushing, not just for the three-peat, just not getting the final change to play a game that you've been anticipating your entire career," Donarski said.