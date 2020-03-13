Caledonia’s season ends early due to cancelations

CALEDONIA, MINN. (WXOW) - The Minnesota State High School League canceled all tournaments following Coronavirus threats.

On Thursday, Caledonia was crowned Section 1AA champions but little did they know, it was their last game of the year.

The 2019-2020 Warriors were arguably the favorite to win it all.

Their season ends 28-1 and Noah King, senior, played his last game in a Warrior uniform alongside his younger brother, Eli.

Participation in spring sports and activities is limited to practice and tryouts only according to the MSHSL.