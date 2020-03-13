Cancellation costs Bangor a chance to compete for state title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA's cancellation of the girls state basketball tournament over coronavirus concerns prevented the Bangor team from getting to play.

The decision ended the girls basketball tournament after only one day.

The Bangor team drove to Green Bay only to find out that their game was canceled when WIAA made the announcement Thursday night at 11 p.m.

Coach Merlin Jones said it would have been his third state competition with the team and that the Bangor community is also impacted by this cancelation.

"We will always remember this season for what they've given us, " Jones said. "And the continued success of what these girls have given us is something that would not have been achieved without the community support. Obviously they're watching waiting and wondering if that game was going to be on TV this morning and they're torn, too, just as we are."

Jones and the team expressed that they understand the safety concerns and reasoning behind the WIAA's decision to cancel the remainder of the tournament.

Aquinas and Melrose-Mindoro both won on Thursday but their division four state championship was included in this cancelation.