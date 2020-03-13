Churches react to COVID-19 pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Diocese of La Crosse is no longer requiring parishioners to attend mass, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bishop William Patrick Callahan issued the decree on Friday which you can read below.

“If the people of God are fearful about the possibility of contracting the virus, or have a particular health concern, we do not want them to be put at risk,” Bishop William Patrick Callahan said in his message. “I’m asking that everyone pray for those affected, for the caregivers and a successful outcome.”

Prerecorded Sunday Mass is available via diolc.org, the diocesan YouTube channel, Facebook, and televised on networks across the area.

The Catholic Church isn't the only denomination affected by COVID-19. The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America is leaving the decision on whether to hold traditional services up to individual churches.

At least one, First Lutheran in Onalaska, is canceling services this Sunday, March 15, and this coming Wednesday, March 18.