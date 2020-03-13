CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATION: Fool’s Five Auction and Race

LEWISTON, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Fools Five Auction and Race is postponed, adding one more event to the growing list of coronavirus cancellations.

The longest road race in Minnesota for cancer research was originally scheduled for April 3-4. It's a tradition that's brought people from all over the world to Lewiston, Minn. for more than 40 years. Organizers say it was a decision that did not come lightly.

Co-Race Directors Dan Goss and Judy Hovelson state in a press release: "As the country rolls with the coronavirus situation, so does Fools Five! Keeping everyone as healthy as possible and doing our part to reduce exposure are definite goals. So, as we watch/listen/learn what is to come next, so will Fools Five monitor with the hope to reschedule. In the meantime, random acts of kindness, intentional acts of kindness and caring for one another is a great way to move forward!"

The announcement was made Friday afternoon. Organizers are hoping to reschedule at a later date.

The race has contributed more than $2.3 million for cancer research. The money has gone to such organizations as has been donated to Gundersen Medical Foundation, Eagles Cancer Telethon, and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.

For more information, including details on refunds, go to the Fool's Five website.