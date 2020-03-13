Dry stretch of weather…

Cooler weather settles in…

Colder air has move in with near normal highs in the 30s to lower 40s today. We had plenty of sunshine Friday, but some clouds will move in for Saturday.

Pleasant weekend…

Cooler highs will move in for Saturday, but rise again for Sunday into the 40s. After a cloudy start to Saturday, more sunshine will move in later in the day. Sunday will feature sunny skies.

A storm for next week…

Later next week a weather system will move in with rain and snow expected. Temperatures will show a warming trend.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden