Fire officials ask the public to hold off on boating activities until the water gets warmer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Spring is near, and Wisconsinites are just itching to get out on the water and star their boating activities. Still, fire officials request the public to hold off on water recreation until the water temperature goes us.

Hypothermia can occur in any water temperature below 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Local fire officials remind the public that Wisconsin waters are well below 70 degrees.

Tom Griffith, Captain for La Crosse Fire Water Rescue, said because of the snowmelt, high waters can carry large debris down the river, causing a danger to those out on the waters.

Griffith said drinking rules apply the same on land as does on the water. It is illegal to drink while operating a boat.

Fire officials said the first rule in safe boating is always to wear a life jacket on a boat.

"Life jackets don't do you any good tucked away in a compartment on a boat," Griffith said. "La Crosse is a beautiful area. It has a lot of offer. I want people to go out there and enjoy the rivers, the water, but it is imperative to wear a personal flotation device, and to always pay attention to your surroundings and the people around you."

Fire officials recommend people take a boater safety class before buying a boat or getting aboard a boat.