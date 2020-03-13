Gov. Whitmer closes all Michigan schools amid COVID-19 scare

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced that effective Monday, all of Michigan's public and private schools will be closed through April 5 to combat the spread of a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The announcement Thursday night came as officials said 10 more cases have been confirmed in Michigan, raising the tally to 12.

Officials say all the new cases are adults -- three in Kent County; two in Oakland County; two from Washtenaw County; and one each from Ingham, St. Clair and Montcalm counties.

Michigan's chief medical executive says she's concerned with the federal government's ability to provide enough COVID-19 tests.