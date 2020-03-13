Ho-Chunk Nation: We are focused on prevention

Black River Falls, Wis. (WXOW) - Not all entertainment venues are closed. The president of the Ho-Chunk nation says casinos are open as they continue monitoring the spread of the Coronavirus.

He says, so far, the virus hasn't impacted casino visits and casino staffers are busy cleaning machines and casino chips.

"We're doing everything to prevent the closure (of casinos)," said Marlon WhiteEagle. "Would we consider it? I think we would have to consider it.

So what we're doing today is we're making continuity of operation plans. We're trying to be very proactive. "

WhiteEagle says however this progresses, the Ho-Chunk Nation's goal will be protecting tribal people, its customers and employees.