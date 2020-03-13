UPDATE: La Crosse pulls plug on St. Patrick’s Parade, looks to reschedule

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Organizers said the St. Patrick's Day Parade now could happen in August as part of Irishfest celebrations. As of 8:16 a.m. Friday, the parade, originally set for Saturday, was cancelled.

Shamrock Club representative and this year's Irish Rose, Tracy Mullaney said Mayor Tim Kabat pulled the parade permit. This is due to the Wisconsin health officials recommending no gatherings of more than 250 people to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Originally, the parade was set to start at noon on March 14 from 2nd and State St. making its way through downtown La Crosse to 9th St.

In a visit to Daybreak on Friday morning, Mullaney and her husband, Patrick, said they are looking forward to representing Irish heritage through the Shamrock Club, La Crosse-Bantry Friendship association and Irishfest throughout the year.