Mel-Min girls basketball will not have a shot at redemption

GREEN BAY, WIS. (WXOW) - The Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball team played the last game in Wisconsin for the time being.

The Mustangs beat Mishicot in the final seconds of overtime to punch their ticket to the State finals to get a shot of redemption against Aquinas.

Aquinas beat Mel-Min the last two years in the state finals but this year, the Mustangs have several seniors playing college basketball next year.

Watch the video above for reactions to the possibility of not playing in the championship after their win against Mishicot.